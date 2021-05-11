AMERICAN FALLS — Northwest Farm Credit Services recently awarded the Power County Sheriff’s Office with $2,500 that will go toward new ballistic vests and vest carriers for the department as part of a rural community grant program.
The grant money will help replace vests which the sheriff’s office usually cycles out every five years as the bulletproof vests expire after that time.
“The Power County Sheriff’s Office extends their gratitude and appreciation to Northwest Farm Credit Services for awarding $2500 in grant funds,” said Chief Deputy Kasey Kendall, who replaced Max Sprague as chief deputy in February of 2021. “The funds will be used to purchase new ballistic vests and vest carriers, which will enhance the safety of our deputies and enhance our level of service to the American Falls (and) Power County community.”
Sheriff Josh Campbell explained that the office staggers their vest purchases throughout the year instead of buying new ones all at the same time to prevent a large bill and that grant money like this helps with this staggered cycle. In total, he said they usually have about 17 or 18 officers who require vests to help them perform their duties safely.
The sheriff’s office has received several grants from the farm credit in the past that have helped go toward providing the office with needed and up-to-date gear.
Northwest Farm Credit Services awards grants each month across the Northwest, but the American Falls branch usually gives out about three to six grants per year, said branch manager Adam Teichert.
The American Falls branch also has provided grants to other community businesses and groups in the past such as the Power County Hospital, the Power County Senior Center, several of the schools and more.
“Thank you Northwest Farm Credit Services for your investment in the community,” Kendall said.