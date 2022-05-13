While Power County residents will be casting ballots on Tuesday for congressional, state and legislative candidates, there are no contested primary races for county offices.
Republican Commissioner for District 2 incumbent William “Bill” Lasley and Republican Commissioner for District 3 incumbent Delane Anderson are running unopposed. County Treasurer Deanna Curry, County Assessor Laura M. Porath and County Coroner Mark Gunn Rose Sr. are all incumbents and are running unopposed as well.
There will be a race for Power County clerk in November, with Leona Jackson running as a Democrat and incumbent Sharee Sprague running as a Republican.
On the legislative level in Power County, District 28 State Senate candidates include Republican incumbent Jim Guthrie, Republican Tom Branson and Republican Art da Rosa. Whomever wins that race will face a challenge from independent candidate Mike Saville in the November general election.
Republican Dawn L. Morrell and Republican Richard “Rick” Cheatum are running for District 28 State Representative Seat A. For Seat B, Republican R. Scott Workman and Republican Dan Garner are running.
There are currently no Democrats running for legislative posts in District 28.
Power County residents will also be casting ballots in congressional and statewide races on Tuesday.
Voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at designated polling locations.