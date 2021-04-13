AMERICAN FALLS – Community members packed the American Falls High School auditorium on Saturday night in support of all the contestants participating in the 60th year of Power County Junior Miss.
Presented by the American Falls Rotary Club, 2021’s Junior Miss program was themed “Under the Big Top” and raised $19,650 from the community fundraiser drive, the donations of which were awarded to the ten high school junior participants for scholarships for their future education.
While all the girls received personal excellence scholarships, there were additional scholarships awarded out for the top winners of the night, which included Sydney Cottam as third runner-up, Lindsey Pahler as second runner-up, Makenzie Smith as first runner-up, and Gracie Funk as 2021 Power County Junior Miss.
Funk, who is the daughter of Lance and Lisa Funk and whose hostess for the program was Melody Cunningham, explained that Junior Miss was an event that involved self-exploration and getting to know and befriend the other participants.
“The most challenging part for Junior Miss for me was probably the interview part just because I felt like I didn’t really know much about myself,” Funk said, who hopes to pursue health care administration and management after high school. “But then after this program I was able to learn more about me and my values and it was fun being able to learn and grow with myself.”
This chance at personal growth was one of the program’s main aspects that inspired many of the girls to participate, such was the case for Kamri Hillier.
“Not only have a learned poise and interview and all the other factors that go into Junior Miss, but I’ve also learned what it means to have a true friendship and what it means to go onto stage not expecting to win but to love all the memories that we have and the fun times,” Hillier said.
For some girls, the event was also daunting challenge that involved trying entirely new activities.
Participant Regan Rose, who received the Good Neigh-Bear Scholarship of $500, explained that Junior Miss allowed her to come out of her comfort zone and develop new skills and new friendships along the way.
“I’ve definitely grown a lot,” she said, regarding the many months the girls spent practicing for the event. “I play sports and softball is my main thing that I do, so I’m not a dancer and not a cheerleader so a lot of this is out of my comfort zone. But I’ve grown a lot and I learned to be confident in who I am.”
First place runner-up Makenzie Smith said the event was an emotional one. Smith chose to sing the song “Sunflower” on the ukulele for her performance category in memory of her older sister Taylor Smith, who passed away in 2019 in a rafting accident.
“It was kind of hard for me and I was very worried about crying during my song or crying during the interview because a hard question had come up,” Smith said. “And they told me to be yourself because she’s a part of you, and don’t be ashamed of your tears and don’t be ashamed to get emotional, and I think that’s my new life motto.”
Along with many of the girls, Smith said the most rewarding aspect of the program was the new friendships and bonds she forged over the months of practice that went into preparing for the night.
“It was getting to know all these girls,” she explained. “I was friends with most of them but just being able to get closer with them and learn more about them and their little details and hopes and desires was the best thing by far.”
While the event and long nights of practicing are over, several of the girls said that the night was a monumental one that they’ll never forget.
“I’m so grateful for everybody who supported me through this and I’m so grateful for all those who donated to us,” Rose said. “It’s been an amazing experience and I recommend that all the girls who are thinking about doing it that they one-hundred percent do it because it is so worth it.”