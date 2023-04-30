Record-breaking temperatures are possible in East Idaho on Monday, increasing the snowmelt and associated flooding that's already occurring in many locations across the region.

The National Weather Service issued a news release Sunday stating that daytime temps are expected to exceed 80 degrees in much of East Idaho on Monday, especially in lower elevations such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, American Falls, Aberdeen, Shelley, Firth, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Burley, Rupert, Rexburg and Rigby. The weather service said Monday's daytime highs could be hot enough to break records in some East Idaho cities.

(1) comment

guest1650

Sounds like we may see why Pocatello has a concrete channel running through it…

