Record-breaking temperatures are possible in East Idaho on Monday, increasing the snowmelt and associated flooding that's already occurring in many locations across the region.
The National Weather Service issued a news release Sunday stating that daytime temps are expected to exceed 80 degrees in much of East Idaho on Monday, especially in lower elevations such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, American Falls, Aberdeen, Shelley, Firth, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Burley, Rupert, Rexburg and Rigby. The weather service said Monday's daytime highs could be hot enough to break records in some East Idaho cities.
Sunday's daytime highs hit 86 degrees in Burley, 83 degrees in Pocatello and Salmon, and 80 degrees in Idaho Falls and the weather service said Monday will be even hotter. Temperatures will begin to cool after Monday and daytime highs in the 50s throughout East Idaho are expected by Saturday.
But Pocatello could still see its worst flooding since 2006 this week.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Portneuf River in Bannock County, including Pocatello, and a flood watch for most of the rest of East Idaho.
The weather service said that “excessive runoff” from snowmelt in East Idaho caused by the high temperatures “may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, low-lying fields and other flood-prone locations. Localized impacts to some roadways, homes and businesses are possible.”
Portneuf River flooding is already occurring in the Sacajawea Park area of Pocatello and in the Inkom area and is expected to occur along the river in the Blackrock area and in Pocatello from the Portneuf Gap to the Cheyenne Avenue Bridge.
Emergency management officials in Franklin and Bear Lake counties are reporting minor flooding in those counties, mostly impacting farm fields and rural roads.
The weather service said people should be especially careful around East Idaho's waterways and should not attempt to drive through flooded roads under any circumstances.
“Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the weather service said.
The most serious flooding is forecast to be along the Portneuf River, especially in Pocatello where the river is forecast to rise all week and eventually reach 10.86 feet this coming Saturday, the weather service said.
That's the highest the river's been since May 5, 2006, when it reached 10.52 feet in Pocatello. The only times when the Portneuf River has been higher occurred on May 31, 1983, when it reached 11.19 feet and on May 17, 1984, when it reached 13.85 feet, the weather service said.
The Portneuf's rising waters will be fueled by a storm that's forecast to drop up to a half-inch of rain on East Idaho Thursday morning through Saturday night. The storm might also result in some higher elevation snow.
The flood warning for the Portneuf River and its tributaries will remain in effect until the flooding threat subsides while the flood watch for most of the rest of the region will remain in effect through at least Tuesday afternoon, the weather service said.
The flooding threat in the Portneuf River area is serious enough that the Pocatello Fire Department issued a new release to warn residents and suggest that they prepare by getting free sandbags at the Pocatello Street Department, 2405 Garrett Way.
“There is a green flatbed located on the right-hand side of the (Street Department’s) parking lot — it contains sand, bags and shovels,” the Fire Department stated in its new release. “Citizens will need to fill their own bags. Each household is allowed up to 8 bags.”
Anyone who spots flooding in East Idaho should immediately report it to police or their local sheriff’s office.
Elsewhere in the state, various flood alerts are in effect in the central Idaho mountains including Stanley, Hailey and Mackay as well as in parts of south central, southwest and northern Idaho.
Authorities are also dealing with flooding in Washington state, Oregon, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.
