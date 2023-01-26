Six months ago a teenager emerged from a restroom in an Indiana mall and began shooting, killing three people and wounding others. Fifteen seconds later he lay dying on the floor.

That same night Elijsha Dicken entered the mall with his girlfriend. When the murderer began shooting, Dicken pulled out a pistol and shot him 10 times, ending the killing spree. "Many more people would have died last night if not for a responsible armed citizen that took action very quickly," said Greenwood Police Chief James Ison.

