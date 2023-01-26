Six months ago a teenager emerged from a restroom in an Indiana mall and began shooting, killing three people and wounding others. Fifteen seconds later he lay dying on the floor.
That same night Elijsha Dicken entered the mall with his girlfriend. When the murderer began shooting, Dicken pulled out a pistol and shot him 10 times, ending the killing spree. "Many more people would have died last night if not for a responsible armed citizen that took action very quickly," said Greenwood Police Chief James Ison.
A constitutional carry law had taken effect in Indiana three weeks earlier, allowing Dicken to lawfully carry a firearm in public without first begging for permission from government agents. In a recent article, Leonard Hitchcock explained what he thinks those laws pose a danger to the public.
Hitchcock said he's fearful of people like Dicken who take responsibility for their own safety and for the safety of their loved ones. He'd prefer that they be more like him, unwilling to bear that burden.
As Hitchcock noted, no right is unlimited. But he believes that merely exercising the right to bear arms is an act of intimidation that shouldn't be allowed. He believes that a person's rights are limited by other people's feelings and emotions. The Idaho Supreme Court addressed this topic more than a century ago. "A man may need a gun for a great many things other than that of shooting his neighbor. In fact, it should be presumed in the first instance that a man is going to use his gun for a lawful purpose and that he is not out gunning for his neighbor." State v. McGreevey, 1909.
Hitchcock closed his article with a longing to bring back the 1880s, when places like the Idaho Territory had laws prohibiting firearms in cities. He's apparently unaware that the Idaho Constitution of 1890 voided those laws. "The legislature has no power to prohibit a citizen from bearing arms in any portion of the state of Idaho, whether within or without the corporate limits of cities, towns, and villages." In re Brickey, Idaho Supreme Court, 1902.
