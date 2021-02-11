Who would know that Portneuf Valley has a shipyard? Every year we see fresh citizenship, scholarship, craftsmanship, sportsmanship, fellowship, and leadership developing in School District 25. Our school district is a partnership of parents, students, teachers, staff and trustees along with the community that build these strong “ships” of our talent base.
The state of Idaho does not adequately fund our education shipyard. Vote for the supplemental levy that closes many resource gaps. From early voting on February 22 to the election on March 9 we can make an impact on education quality.
Though I live in Pocatello, my career has been around Navy and commercial ships. The manufacturing shipyard and the education shipyard both need competent and experienced management so I will vote for retention of our SD25 Trustees. Our current Trustees have built and sustained a team whose results – our learners and graduates – are among the best in Idaho. The recall crew has proposed no better people to lead our district.
Larry Gebhardt,
Pocatello