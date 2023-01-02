First baby

Atreyu James Patrick French, pictured here with his parents Chelsea and Thadeous French of Chubbuck, is Portneuf Medical Center’s 2023 New Year’s Baby.

 Portneuf Medical Center Photo

POCATELLO — Say hello to Atreyu James Patrick French, Portneuf Medical Center’s 2023 New Year’s Baby.

The son of Chelsea and Thadeous French of Chubbuck, ID was recognized as Baby New Year when he made his grand entrance at 4:30 a.m. on January 2, 2023.

first baby of 2023 gift basket

The family of Portneuf Medical Center's first baby of 2023 received a red wagon full of diapers, wipes, a baby monitor, baby gift set, toys and clothing.

