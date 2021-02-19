POCATELLO - In response to the local decrease in COVID-19 testing demand, as of Monday, February 22, 2021 all COVID testing will move from the current location at Idaho Central Credit Union to Portneuf Medical Center.
Testing will be available Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Testing will be conducted outside the Outpatient Lab on the south side of campus next to the Main Entrance of the hospital.
To limit patient traffic, patients will drive up, stop and park under the overhang. Patients will then call the phone number provided on the sign and a lab worker will come out to conduct the test.
For more information on testing, holiday closures and results visit Portneuf.org/visitorsandtesting.