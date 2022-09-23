New building

A Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event was held Thursday night at the new Portneuf Health Medical Office Building at Northgate in Pocatello.

 Portneuf Medical Center Photo

POCATELLO — The Portneuf Health Medical Office Building, the first healthcare building in the Portneuf Medical Plaza at Northgate, opened its doors on Thursday night for a Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours. 

The Portneuf Primary Care and Portneuf WorkMed teams along with on-site lab and imaging services, will welcome their first patients in the new facility on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.