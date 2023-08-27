Pope Francis

Pope Francis attends his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Pope Francis in a speech to Catholic lawmakers has warned against social media reducing human relationships to “mere algorithms” and urged lawmakers to be vigilant against “partisan” propaganda and divisiveness on social media. In his speech on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 he said social media networks can help people realize they are part of something larger than themselves.

 AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Saturday warned against the danger of reducing human relationships to “mere algorithms” and urged lawmakers to be vigilant against “partisan” propaganda and divisiveness on social media.

In a speech to participants of the International Catholic Legislators Network, who were holding their annual conference in the Rome area, Francis noted that social media networks can be a way to help people realize they are part of something larger than themselves.

