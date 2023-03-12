Marek Magierowski

Polish Ambassador Marek Magierowski speaks during the Frank Church Symposium on Thursday night at Idaho State University's Frazier Hall in Pocatello.

 Ezra Abernathy Photo

POCATELLO — The Polish ambassador to the United States spoke at Idaho State University during the 52nd annual Frank Church Symposium and discussed in depth the war in Ukraine, the history of Russian brutality, and the necessity of the international community to come together to thwart Russian leader Vladimir Putin's imperialistic aggression.

 “We are trying to keep the interest of the American public opinion and what is going on the ground in Ukraine because we do believe that we have a common obligation and collective commitment to win this war. Because it's not only a war between Ukraine and Russia, it's also a war between the West and Russia," said Polish Ambassador Marek Magierowski at ISU's Frazier Hall on Thursday night. "It will be a protracted confrontation. And I believe that this is also my task as well as a Polish diplomat here to make Americans aware of the fact that the Ukrainians are fighting not only for their freedom and for their sovereignty, but also for Holland’s and Poland’s, for Romania’s, for Hungary’s — and for America’s.” 

