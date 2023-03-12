POCATELLO — The Polish ambassador to the United States spoke at Idaho State University during the 52nd annual Frank Church Symposium and discussed in depth the war in Ukraine, the history of Russian brutality, and the necessity of the international community to come together to thwart Russian leader Vladimir Putin's imperialistic aggression.
“We are trying to keep the interest of the American public opinion and what is going on the ground in Ukraine because we do believe that we have a common obligation and collective commitment to win this war. Because it's not only a war between Ukraine and Russia, it's also a war between the West and Russia," said Polish Ambassador Marek Magierowski at ISU's Frazier Hall on Thursday night. "It will be a protracted confrontation. And I believe that this is also my task as well as a Polish diplomat here to make Americans aware of the fact that the Ukrainians are fighting not only for their freedom and for their sovereignty, but also for Holland’s and Poland’s, for Romania’s, for Hungary’s — and for America’s.”
In February 2022 Russia invaded Ukraine, displacing 8 million Ukrainian citizens while 8 million more fled the country. Since that time, Poland has taken in 3 million Ukrainian refugees who have sheltered within its borders, mostly women and children, and has been instrumental in helping them find stability and a return to a "normal" life as war rages in their home country.
“Polish Parliament passed a law which essentially facilitated the Ukrainian refugees’ integrations. For example, they can apply for Polish ID, which does not automatically make them Polish citizens. But with that ID they can, for example, send their children to public schools. They can look after their own businesses. They are eligible for free health care.” Magierowsky said.
Magierowsky is keenly aware of Czarist Russia’s bloody history, especially in regards to Poland and other Eastern European countries. He also spoke in detail about the sordid history of the Soviet Union and the horrors precipitating the current era.
Magierowsky talked about the Russian army's “blatant and sometimes even shocking disregard for human life and human dignity."
He said, "Some of you might have heard or read reports about (Russia's) mobile crematoria brought to the frontlines in Ukraine at the very beginning of the war in order to burn the bodies of the fallen Russian soldiers. We don't do that. We don't burn the bodies of our own soldiers. We not only evacuate our soldiers from behind enemy lines, we've also tried to exfiltrate their bodies, because we respect… we always tried to treat them humanely…unlike in today’s Russia.”
Magierowsky is keenly aware that for Russia the war in Ukraine is a “zero sum game” and he's hopeful support on the international stage as well as from western allies turns the tide in Ukraine's favor.
“I think it's important to understand that we are all part of the collective West. And again, if you look at the broader picture of this particular political and economic rivalry on the international stage, and the global chessboard and you see the United States, you see Russia, and you see China. The world economy is so intertwined today. And whenever you impose sanctions on Russia or China or Iran, for that matter, it automatically has its ripple effects on America's economy, on the Polish economy," Magierowsky said. "But you have to understand that also people here in Pocatello, that we are so similar to each other… we have our own set of values, which are most frequently not respected and not even considered as values by Russia and China, let alone North Korea or Syria."
There is no doubt in Magierowsky’s mind that Ukraine will win this war. He said his role as a diplomat is to convince the United States, its allies and the international community that the war in Ukraine is not a war to lose, but a war to win.
"We can have all our disagreements, we can have all our discrepancies, (but) we still form part of a common group or camp, regardless of our political or economic differences,” he said.
