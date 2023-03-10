Marek Magierowski

Polish Ambassador Marek Magierowski delivers the keynote address at the 2023 Frank Church Symposium Thursday, March 9, at Idaho State University in Pocatello. 

 Photo by Ezra Abernathy

Idaho State University students received a rare opportunity on Thursday — the chance to ask questions about the war in Ukraine to the Polish Ambassador to the United States, Marek Magierowski.

Magierowski was in Pocatello Thursday as part of the 52nd annual Frank Church Symposium. Named in honor of the late Senator Frank Church, the symposium has grown over the years, offering the university and the community opportunities to discuss global issues and expand their perspectives. This year’s theme was Europe at a Crossroads: Progression or Regression? In addition to meeting with students, Magierowski was the keynote speaker at a public event Thursday evening.

