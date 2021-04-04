CHUBBUCK — An adult female driver was transported by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center late Sunday afternoon after leading Idaho State Police on a slow-speed chase through the Pine Ridge Mall parking lot, authorities said.
The chase began around 4:20 p.m. after an Idaho State Police trooper noticed the minivan driven by the woman stopped for over two minutes at an intersection near the mall even though there was a green light allowing her to pass through the intersection, authorities said.
The trooper followed the woman, whose name hasn't been released, into the Pine Ridge Mall's parking lot and attempted to pull her over but she continued driving, state police said.
The slow-speed chase nearly circled the mall before the woman pulled into the Red Robbin restaurant parking lot and her minivan was boxed in by pursuing state police vehicles.
The woman wouldn't open her door and exit her vehicle when commanded to do so by troopers so they smashed out the minivan's driver side window, unlocked the driver side door and removed her from the minivan, state police said.
She was the minivan's only occupant.
During the pursuit the woman crashed her minivan into curbing in the mall's parking lot multiple times, damaging the vehicle, state police said.
State police said they decided to have the woman transported via ambulance to PMC to be medically examined as part of their investigation.
State police said the woman was subsequently admitted to PMC and the chase is being investigated as a case of driving under the influence.
As of Sunday evening the woman had not been criminally charged.