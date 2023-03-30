police

On March 30th 2023, at approximately 3:30am, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy checked on a vehicle parked at the Gem State Park located at 8633 S. 35th W. After contacting an adult female in the vehicle, the Deputy ran a check through dispatch who advised the female was wanted on an active Felony Warrant. 

After a second Deputy arrived to assist, shots were fired and the female was injured. Both Deputies rendered first aid until an Ambulance from Idaho Falls Fire arrived and transported her to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC). The female succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

