Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 60 year old Angelina Larae Norton on Tuesday night after a traffic stop produced multiple illegal drugs in her vehicle. At approximately 8:50pm, Deputies observed Ms. Norton leave in a vehicle from a storage unit near Ammon and Lincoln Rd. that was about to be searched as part of an ongoing investigation. Deputies stopped the vehicle near Ammon Rd. and Greenwillow after observing multiple traffic violations and identified Ms. Norton as a passenger.
A K-9 Deputy arrived and used his dog to check around the vehicle which indicated to the presence of illegal drugs. Several containers were located in the passenger area that Ms. Norton told Deputies belonged to her. Inside those containers Deputies located approximately 25 grams of Marijuana, 334 grams of Methamphetamine, and 2 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms. Ms. Norton was also found in possession of Drug Paraphernalia on her person.
Norton was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where she was booked for Felony Trafficking of Methamphetamine and Misdemeanor charges for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Deputies are continuing to investigate the activities related to the storage unit and no further information is available at this time.