Michael Joseph Vaughan (copy)

This photo of 5-year-old Michael Joseph Vaughan was taken one month prior to his disappearance, according to the Fruitland Police Department.

 Fruitland Police Department Photo

FRUITLAND, Idaho (AP) — Police in southwestern Idaho have arrested a woman in connection with the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy who went missing more than a year ago.

Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff said investigators believe Sarah Wondra, 35, may have had knowledge of the child’s death, Boise television station KTVB reported. She is charged with failing or delaying notification of a death, a felony.

