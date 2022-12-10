Mountain lion file photo stock image ISJ
Stock image

POCATELLO — Police issued a warning to the public on Saturday after a mountain lion was spotted in a north Pocatello neighborhood near an elementary school.

Police are urging residents to use extreme caution and "keep an eye on smaller pets and children" after ring cameras at homes in the 2000 block of Elmore Street recorded a mountain lion on the prowl around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.