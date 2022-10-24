CHUBBUCK — A minivan driving into oncoming traffic without its lights on crashed head-on into an SUV on Monday evening north of Chubbuck.
The 7:38 p.m. wreck on Highway 91 near Tyhee Road sent the 25-year-old Chubbuck woman who was driving the minivan and one of the SUV's occupants to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho State Police said.
The crash shut down Highway 91 for over two hours.
State police said the Chubbuck woman was driving a Dodge Grand Caravan northbound on Highway 91 without its lights on when she "drove over the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a (southbound) Lexus SUV head-on."
The Lexus SUV was driven by a 22-year-old woman from El Paso, Texas, with a 27-year-old Fort Collins, Colorado, man and a child as passengers. The Colorado man suffered injuries in the crash and both he and the woman driving the minivan were rushed via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to PMC. No condition updates on the injured individuals have yet been provided. Neither was wearing a seat belt, state police said.
Both the woman driving the SUV and her child passenger were wearing their seat belts and were not transported to the hospital, state police said.
The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.
The massive emergency response to the wreck included state police, Bannock County sheriff's deputies, Bannock County Search and Rescue, Chubbuck police and the Chubbuck and Pocatello fire departments.
The crash remains under investigation by state police.
