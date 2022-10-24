Head-on crash

Emergency vehicles pictured at the scene of Monday evening's head-on collision on Highway 91 near Tyhee Road north of Chubbuck.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

CHUBBUCK — A minivan driving into oncoming traffic without its lights on crashed head-on into an SUV on Monday evening north of Chubbuck.

The 7:38 p.m. wreck on Highway 91 near Tyhee Road sent the 25-year-old Chubbuck woman who was driving the minivan and one of the SUV's occupants to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho State Police said.

