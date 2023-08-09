Idaho State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle fatality collision which occurred on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. on Interstate 15 at mile marker 74.5 north of Chubbuck.
A 2008 Peterbilt dump-truck was traveling southbound on I15 when the driver approached slowing traffic and struck three vehicles also traveling southbound.
The involved vehicles and occupants were:
A 1998 Toyota Avalon, driven by a 23-year-old man from Idaho Falls. He and his passenger, a 26-year-old woman from Idaho Falls, were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital where both succumbed to their injuries. An additional passenger, a 20-year-old woman from Ammon, was not wearing her seatbelt and was transported by law enforcement to a local hospital.
A 2000 Ford pick-up, driven by a 40-year-old man from Sheridan, WY. He and his passengers a 40-year-old woman and a juvenile, were wearing their seatbelts and were not transported.
A 2006 Dodge pick-up pulling an empty horse trailer, driven by a 46-year-old man from Beatty, NV. He and his passenger, a 55-year-old woman from Pahrump, NV were wearing their seatbelt and were not transported.
The driver of the Peterbilt, a 67-year-old man from Idaho Falls, was wearing his seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.
Traffic southbound on I15 was blocked for approximately two and a half hours until the left lane was re-opened. The right lane was also subsequently reopened.
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.