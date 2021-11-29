Sunday, November 29, at approximately 5:12 p.m., shortly after sunset, an Idaho State Police Trooper observed a Nissan sedan traveling east on US Highway 20 in Bonneville County with no lights on.
The Trooper stopped the vehicle and in speaking with the driver and his passenger, noted the presence of drug paraphernalia and other evidence of drug use. In a search of the vehicle, investigating Troopers found the driver and passenger to be in possession of more than 1.25 pounds of a crystal substance that tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine.
Troopers also located more than 8 ounces of marijuana including evidence the marijuana was intended for sale.
Troopers arrested the driver and passenger. They were booked into the Bonneville County jail on the following charges.
Arrested: Andy Lopez, Jr, 66, Teton, ID
Charged: Trafficking Methamphetamine (F)
Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver - Marijuana (F)
Possession of drug paraphernalia (m)
Arrested: Michael Venezia, 52, Roseville, CA
Charged: Trafficking Methamphetamine (F)
Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver - Marijuana (F)
