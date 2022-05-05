Police detectives gather evidence at the scene where two Pocatello police officers and an adult male suspect were wounded in an exchange of gunfire early Thursday morning in a residential neighborhood near Pocatello City Hall.
Kyle Riley/For The Journal
A Pocatello police vehicle blocks the roadway near where two police officers and an adult male suspect were wounded in an exchange of gunfire early Thursday morning.
POCATELLO — Two Pocatello police officers and a suspect were wounded in an exchange of gunfire early Thursday morning in a neighborhood near City Hall.
The wounded officers and adult male suspect were transported to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment following the incident.
Police at the scene of the shooting made the decision to immediately transport the seriously wounded officers via police patrol vehicles to PMC rather than waiting for ambulances to arrive and the move might have saved the officers' lives. The wounded suspect was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to the hospital.
Police said the wounded officers are in stable condition at PMC and are expected to survive. The suspect is also expected to survive.
The shooting occurred around 1:40 a.m. when several Pocatello police officers arrived at a residence in the 900 block of East Bridger Street in response to a disturbance, police said.
"Immediately upon the officers’ arrival, a male subject fired upon them, and officers returned fire," Pocatello police said in an early Thursday morning press release.
Two of the officers and the suspect were wounded in the exchange of gunfire, police said. The suspect was armed with a rifle when he opened fire on the arriving officers, police said.
The names of the wounded officers and suspect have not been released.
"Please pray for everyone who was injured," Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei said.
East Bridger Street between North Eighth and North Ninth avenues is currently shut down because of the incident and the public should avoid the area.
The shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood near City Hall, the U.S. Courthouse and Holy Spirit Catholic School.
"This was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public," Pocatello police said. "The regional officer involved shooting team is investigating the incident."