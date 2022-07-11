The Pocatello police SWAT team's armored vehicle responds to a man barricaded inside his apartment on Monday evening adjacent to the Winco supermarket.
POCATELLO—Numerous police officers including the SWAT team are engaged in a standoff with a man who has barricaded himself inside a north Pocatello apartment, authorities said.
The incident began to unfold around 7 p.m. Monday at the apartment complex just north of the Winco supermarket along Yellowstone Avenue.
At first Pocatello police patrol officers and state troopers were on the scene but then the Pocatello police SWAT team arrived in its armored vehicle.
Several SWAT team members armed with assault rifles could be seen standing near the armored vehicle in the apartment complex's parking lot.
Police confirmed that the man is alone in the apartment but they have not yet stated why he has barricaded himself inside the residence or provided other details about the incident.
A Pocatello Fire Department ambulance has responded to the incident but we have received no information that there have been any injuries or shots fired.
Some residents of the apartment complex have been evacuated by police as a precaution.
The entrances to the apartment complex have been shut down by police and the public is being strongly encouraged to stay away until the situation is resolved, authorities said.
