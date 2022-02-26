Sonoma incident

A Pocatello police car blocks Sonoma Street at Satterfield Drive during Saturday evening's incident.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — Police shut down a street in a north Pocatello neighborhood on Saturday evening while investigating suspicious circumstances at a residence there.

Sonoma Street off Satterfield Drive was closed to all traffic for over an hour and police urged the neighborhood's residents to stay indoors while they investigated activity at a home on the street.

Over a dozen Pocatello police vehicles responded to the home around 5:30 p.m. and police said the SWAT team was being mobilized.

But around 7 p.m. police said they were leaving the scene and there was no threat to the public.

Police have not yet provided further details on the suspicious circumstances that caused them to respond to the home.

The incident did not result in any arrests, injuries or shots fired, authorities said.

Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.

Recommended for you