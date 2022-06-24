Interstate 15 northbound closed

Emergency responders pictured on Interstate 15 northbound in Pocatello late Thursday night. 

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — Interstate 15 northbound has been shut down in Pocatello because of a crash that occurred late Thursday night, Idaho State Police reported.

Around 11:30 p.m. several police, fire and ambulance units responded to the incident on Interstate 15 northbound just north of the Pocatello Creek Road exit. 

Police shut down the freeway's northbound lanes and diverted traffic onto Pocatello Creek Road. 

State police posted on Twitter that motorists traveling on Interstate 15 northbound "should expect delays or find an alternate route."

The Bannock County Coroner's Office has responded to the crash.

Authorities haven't yet provided further details about the incident.

As of 1 a.m. Friday Interstate 15 northbound remained closed and several emergency responders were still on the scene.

Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.