BLACKFOOT - On Saturday, May 8 at about 8:30 p.m., Blackfoot Police Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on an older model pick-up truck in the area of South Shilling Street within the City of Blackfoot for fictitious display of a license plate.
The driver of the vehicle (Later Identified as Marcus Yupe- 43 year old male) fled the traffic stop at a high rate of speed. Bingham County Sheriff’s Office assisted by setting up spike strips on South Shilling Street in attempt to stop the fleeing vehicle. Upon approaching staged Sheriff’s Office Deputies, the suspect vehicle swerved towards Law Enforcement causing Deputies to fire upon the vehicle.
The suspect vehicle continued out onto the Ft. Hall Indian Reservation until it was finally disabled due to the spike strips. Marcus Yupe was taken into custody and booked into the Bingham County Jail on charges of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Possession of Narcotics, Felony Eluding, Resisting and Obstructing a Police Investigation, and DUI.
Ruby Gomez (35-year-old female passenger) was charged with Resisting and Obstructing a Police Investigation. Gomez was transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello following the incident with non-life threatening injuries that were not related to the shooting. No Officers or Deputies were injured in the incident.