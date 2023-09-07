Steven James Parker

 Ada County Sheriff's Office Photo

A 49-year-old convicted bank robber was arrested Wednesday in connection to yet another bank robbery in American Falls last week.

An Ada County task force arrested Steven James Parker, of Mountain Home, Wednesday, on a Power County warrant charging him with felony robbery and two felony enhancements — one for being a persistent violator and another for using a firearm during the commission of a felony crime, according to a Wednesday news release from the American Falls Police Department.

