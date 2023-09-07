A 49-year-old convicted bank robber was arrested Wednesday in connection to yet another bank robbery in American Falls last week.
An Ada County task force arrested Steven James Parker, of Mountain Home, Wednesday, on a Power County warrant charging him with felony robbery and two felony enhancements — one for being a persistent violator and another for using a firearm during the commission of a felony crime, according to a Wednesday news release from the American Falls Police Department.
Parker is accused of entering the Bank of Commerce at 590 Tyhee Ave. in American Falls around 4:06 p.m. on Sept. 1 armed with a handgun and demanding money from the tellers before fleeing the bank on foot heading West on Roosevelt Street, according to a previous news release from the American Falls Police Department.
Parker was described as wearing a dark hat, sunglasses, a gray mask and T-shirt and blue jeans during the commission of the alleged robbery, police said.
The American Falls Police Department later released a photo of Parker and a photo of the truck that he was suspected of driving to the bank, both of which were captured on the bank’s security cameras.
Parker was located inside the truck that was seen on the Bank of Commerce security cameras, according to the American Falls Police Department news release.
Following his arrest, which American Falls Police Chief Brandon Wilkinson said occurred in a residential area in Boise, Parker was transported to the Ada County Jail and incarcerated with a $750,000 bond.
Wilkinson said the Power County Prosecutor’s Office will soon initiate the process to have Parker extradited from Ada County to Power County to appear in court on the charges he faces.
Wilkinson has been the police chief in American Falls since 2006. He says this is the second bank robbery in American Falls since his tenure began, with the first occurring in 2008.
The American Falls Police Department thanked the public for the tips and information they provided while the case was being investigated, according to the news release.
When asked Wednesday if tips from the public helped officers identify and ultimately capture Parker, Wilkinson said, “I think it all helps, but social media played a big role.”
He continued, “With the first bank robbery in ’08 there really wasn't social media. Back then we just shared wanted posters by email. This time to be able to, at the click of a button, share the suspect information not only to our Facebook page but to all the local media outlets which was really helpful.”
Wilkinson told the Idaho State Journal that it was his understanding that Parker was only released from prison and placed on parole in March after having been previously convicted of robbing a Zions Bank in Burley three times between 2001 and 2007, with the latter robbery landing Parker a 15 to 30 year prison sentence. Apparently Parker was released from prison early.
According to a June 2008 story published in the Times-News, “Parker was on probation for robbing the Burley Zions Bank on Aug. 21, 2001 when he robbed it again on Sept. 12, 2007, making off with more than $17,000.”
The Times-News article continued, “He got away cleanly that time, but just a month later, he robbed the bank a third time. As he drove away from the bank in a stolen pickup, several members of the public, having heard reports of the robbery on police scanners, reported his location and direction of travel.
Parker led police on a high speed chase following the third robbery of the Zions Bank in Burley and was ultimately captured after driving into a flooded canal, the Times News article said.
Wilkinson said the robbery in American Falls last week left tellers at the bank visibly upset and that he was glad Parker was captured so that many of them can begin to recover from the traumatic event.
“Anytime someone uses a weapon and comes into a financial institution like that it’s very scary and not something you would expect in a small town,” he said. “What makes it really difficult is being from a small town we know each and every one of the (bank employees) and what they went through was so wrong. Knowing that gives us that much more drive behind what we do to quickly get this person caught so that the (bank employees) can start taking those initial steps to their recovery.”
Wilkinson wanted to give a huge kudos to the American Falls Police Department detectives who handled the case, stating that they all “worked hard, long hours and their hard work paid off.”
The American Falls Police Department in its news release thanked assisting agencies, including the Power County Sheriff's Office, Blackfoot Police Department, Bingham County Sheriff's Office, Elmore County Sheriff's Office, Idaho State Police, FBI and the Ada County task force.
“With the great joint effort of multiple law enforcement agencies we were able to get our detectives together at a table and start putting the pieces of the puzzle together,” Wilkinson said. “We narrowed down exactly where we thought (Parker) was going to be and that’s when we called the task force in Ada County who found him right where we knew that he should be, which was in a residential area in the downtown area of Boise.”
Wilkinson also offered some words of advice to both the local community and to any individual who thinks they can commit a bank robbery in a small town in Idaho.
“As far as the community goes, everybody should be alarmed that something like that can happen here,” he said. “I also want to make sure that people know that we have partnerships with other local chiefs, sheriffs and their departments. A small town police department can actually become a very large department, especially when incidents like this happen. Those other agencies were great in helping us track him down and bring him into custody quickly.”
Once Parker is extradited to Power County he will make his initial appearance in court, soon followed by a preliminary hearing that will involve prosecutors attempting to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony robbery charge, Parker faces no less than five years and up to life in prison. The persistent violator enhancement could extend any prison sentence levied against Parker by no less than five years and up to life and the weapons enhancement could add an additional 15 years to any prison sentence he receives.
