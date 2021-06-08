BLACKFOOT - The Blackfoot Police Department is seeking information on an armed male subject who entered into the Stinker Gas Station on Parkway Drive in Blackfoot at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday flashing a handgun and demanding money.
Police said the male subject then fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s, tall/slender wearing black clothing and a black beanie. The suspect vehicle appears to be a tan or gold passenger car (possibly a Honda Civic) with damage to the rear bumper.
People are advised by police not to approach the suspect.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Bingham County Dispatch at (208) 785-1234.