Richard Lawrence Harvey

Richard Lawrence Harvey

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is requesting information on a missing/endangered 73-year-old male, Richard Lawrence Harvey, from the Swan Valley area. 

He was reported missing yesterday afternoon. He was last seen near his home near Palisades Creek on Saturday, October 9.   

Richard is 5’ 07”, 167 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. We have no information on what he was wearing when he was last seen. The best information we have suggests he was on foot. 

If you have any information on his whereabouts or have had contact with him since October 9, please call our Dispatch at 208-529-1200. 