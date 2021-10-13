Police seek information on missing 73-year-old man from Swan Valley area Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office press release Oct 13, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Richard Lawrence Harvey Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is requesting information on a missing/endangered 73-year-old male, Richard Lawrence Harvey, from the Swan Valley area. He was reported missing yesterday afternoon. He was last seen near his home near Palisades Creek on Saturday, October 9. Story continues below video Richard is 5’ 07”, 167 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. We have no information on what he was wearing when he was last seen. The best information we have suggests he was on foot. If you have any information on his whereabouts or have had contact with him since October 9, please call our Dispatch at 208-529-1200. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Richard Lawrence Harvey Bonneville County Anatomy Swan Valley Sheriff Eye Information Police Recommended for you