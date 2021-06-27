Costco suspects

Police released these security camera images of the two suspects who allegedly stole a woman's wallet on Sunday at the Pocatello Costco and then made multiple large purchases at several locations in the city.

 Photos provided by Pocatello Police Department

POCATELLO — Two individuals stole a woman's wallet from Pocatello's Costco on Sunday and then made multipe large purchases at several locations around the city, police said.

Pocatello police released security camera images of the two suspects on Sunday evening in hopes that the public can help identify them.

Police said the suspects, who appear to be adult males, were driving a white car, possibly a Toyota, with California license plates.

If you have any information about the suspects please contact Pocatello police immediately at 208-234-6100.