POCATELLO — Two individuals stole a woman's wallet from Pocatello's Costco on Sunday and then made multipe large purchases at several locations around the city, police said.
Pocatello police released security camera images of the two suspects on Sunday evening in hopes that the public can help identify them.
Police said the suspects, who appear to be adult males, were driving a white car, possibly a Toyota, with California license plates.
If you have any information about the suspects please contact Pocatello police immediately at 208-234-6100.