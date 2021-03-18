POCATELLO — Police are looking for suspects in two separate shootings that left bullet holes in occupied homes on the city's west side.
The first shooting happened around 10:05 p.m. Tuesday when an unidentified gunman fired four to five rounds in the area of South Arthur Avenue's intersection with West Lovejoy Street near downtown Pocatello. A home in the neighborhood with two people inside was struck by the gunfire but there were no injuries, police said.
Then around 10:35 a.m. Thursday an unidentified gunman opened fire on a mobile home on Teakwood Street near Sacajawea Park. One person was in the mobile home at the time but was not wounded by the five to 10 bullets that hit the residence.
Pocatello police said they recovered several spent bullet casings from the scene of the Teakwood shooting and it appears the gunman opened fire while on foot and then fled on foot.
Police said they do not believe the shootings are related.
The shooter in the Tuesday night incident at South Arthur and West Lovejoy was likely in a vehicle.
Several residents in the neighborhood called police to report hearing the gunshots. Pocatello police responded to the shooting and extensively searched the neighborhood for spent bullet casings but could not find any.
As of Thursday afternoon, police said they still have no suspects in either shooting.
Police are asking for anyone with information about the shootings to contact them immediately at 208-234-6100.