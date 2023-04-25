Ryan Michael Schow

Ryan Michael Schow

 Idaho Department of Correction Photo

The Idaho Department of Correction is seeking a South Idaho Correctional Institution resident who walked away from his worksite in Caldwell.

Ryan Michael Schow, IDOC #71573, was last seen at the worksite near the intersection of Sunnyslope Road and Lowell Road about 11 a.m. Tuesday. He is white, 39 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has hazel eyes with blonde hair.

