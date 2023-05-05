Lorraine Hardy

Lorraine Hardy

 Pocatello Police Department Photo

The Pocatello Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Lorraine Hardy who has been reported missing from the Pocatello since 5/1/23.

It was discovered Hardy left behind her medication, cell phone, and other personal belongings. Hardy is described as being 5 feet 3 inches in height, and weighing 230 pounds, hazel eyes, and brown hair.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.