Aryn Reed

 Twin Falls Police Department Photo

TWIN FALLS — Police have asked for the public's help in finding a missing adult who left her family's residence.

Police said Aryn Reed, 20, left of her own accord and may be in a vehicle with Florida license plates. She may still be in the Twin Falls area.

"If you have seen Aryn or know of her location, please contact Detective Rivers at (208) 735-7217," police said.

No other information was immediately available.