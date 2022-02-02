Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Aryn Reed
TWIN FALLS — Police have asked for the public's help in finding a missing adult who left her family's residence.
Police said Aryn Reed, 20, left of her own accord and may be in a vehicle with Florida license plates. She may still be in the Twin Falls area.
"If you have seen Aryn or know of her location, please contact Detective Rivers at (208) 735-7217," police said.
No other information was immediately available.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: