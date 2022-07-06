Dawna and Gabrielle Roe

Dawna, left, and Gabrielle Roe

 Caldwell Police Department Photos

CALDWELL — The Police Department is searching for a missing mother and daughter.

Dawna and Gabrielle Roe were last seen on June 30 before heading out for a camping trip.

Dawna drives a green 2004 Toyota Sienna van with Idaho license plates 2CVE942.

Dawna is 52 years old, 5’10” and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Gabrielle is 16 years old, 4’7” and 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Caldwell police are asking anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Dawna or Gabrielle to contact Caldwell police detective Bridget Kernan at (208) 455-4516 or Bkernan@cityofcaldwell.org.