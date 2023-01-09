Amber Burroughs

The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of Amber Burroughs, a 40-year-old female resident of Idaho Falls. Ms. Burroughs did not arrive at work yesterday morning, which is out of character for her, and has been unreachable since. Ms. Burroughs is approximately 5’ 7”, 165 pounds, and has red hair. 

Anyone who has knowledge of Ms. Burroughs current whereabouts or who has seen or had contact with her since yesterday (January 8, 2023) morning at 6:15 a.m. is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)529-1200.

