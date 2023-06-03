Ashlynn Rose Armstrong

Ashlynn Rose Armstrong

 Fremont County Sheriff's Office Photo

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is requesting your assistance in locating 13 year old Ashlynn Rose Armstrong.

Ashlynn didn’t come home from school and hasn’t been seen since 1 pm on 6/2/23 at the Ashton city park.

