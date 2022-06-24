On 6/23/22 at 1123pm the Pocatello Police was called to assist the Idaho State Police with a male being reported as walking out in front of oncoming vehicles in the area of I-15 and milepost 71. An Idaho State Trooper located the male near milepost 71 and attempted to contact the subject. The male subject resisted the Trooper and the Trooper attempted to restrain the male. The male was able to get away and went into traffic where he was hit by an oncoming vehicle. The unknown driver and vehicle left the scene. The pedestrian did not survive. The name of the victim is not being released pending family notifications and release from the Coroner. The Pocatello Police Department is investigating the incident and more information will be released at a later time. If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6142 or the City Public Information Officer, Marlise Irby, at 208-244-9311.
ORIGINAL STORY
POCATELLO — Interstate 15 northbound in Pocatello was shut down for several hours after an adult male pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on the freeway late Thursday night, authorities said.
The collision occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 15's northbound lanes just north of the Pocatello Creek Road exit.
Police shut down the freeway's northbound lanes and diverted traffic onto Pocatello Creek Road following the collision.
State police posted on Twitter that motorists traveling on Interstate 15 northbound in Pocatello "should expect delays or find an alternate route."
The pedestrian died at the scene, according to the Bannock County Coroner's Office. The man's name has not yet been released.
Interstate 15 northbound remained closed until around 3:30 a.m. Friday because of the incident.
The collision remains under investigation.
Police are expected to release more information on the incident soon so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.