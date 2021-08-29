Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating two persons of interest in the Moonstone Dr. shooting investigation.
The first subject is 32 year old Marvin Charles Lee McDonald, who may be traveling with 22 year old Hailey Denise Terrisse.
Hailey may be using the last name of Heath or McDonald, and both are known to travel in a 2002 Silver Jeep Grand Cherokee with Idaho License Plate 8BJL107.
Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident and believe Marvin and Hailey may have information relating to the events that took place. Anyone with information as to their whereabouts are asked to contact dispatch immediately at 208-529-1200, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 208-522-1983, online at www.ifcrime.org, or through the P3tips app on your mobile device.
Due to the nature of this incident, both Hailey and Marvin should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
No further information is available at this time.
Subject #1: Marvin Charles Lee McDonald, 32 years old
5’06” 185lbs Brown Hair, Brown Eyes, multiple tattoos on arms and neck
Subject #2: Hailey Denise Terrisse, 22 years old
5’04” 190lbs Blond hair, Blue eyes
AKA: Hailey Heath or Hailey McDonald
ORIGINAL STORY
Just before noon today, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of gunshots fired in the 1200 N. Block of Moonstone Drive east of Idaho Falls.
Upon arrival 3 adult victims were found with gunshot wounds, Idaho Falls Fire responded and all were transported to the hospital via ambulance.
Deputies are at the hospital gathering information from the victims, and the scene is being processed by Detectives. Deputies are also talking with neighbors and witnesses in the area.
Moonstone Dr. is closed off from Silverstone to Goldstone while this process takes place, and anyone with information is asked to contact our dispatch immediately at 208-529-1200.
Tips about this incident or any other crime can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 208-522-1983, online at www.ifcrime.org, or use the P3tips app on your mobile device.