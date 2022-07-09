POCATELLO — Authorities have released the name of the man who they say shot at police on Saturday evening in the same Pocatello neighborhood where two officers and a suspect were wounded in a shootout in May.
Skylar Wind Dancer Johnson, 27, is currently being held at Bannock County Jail and Pocatello police said they plan to charge him with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer for the 8:30 p.m. Saturday incident during which he reportedly shot a pistol at least once at officers.
No one was injured during Saturday's incident.
Pocatello police said they initially received numerous reports from residents that Johnson was shooting into the air while standing in the yard of a home on the 600 block of North Ninth Avenue, which is only blocks from City Hall as well as Holy Spirit Catholic School and Greenacres Elementary School.
When Pocatello police arrived on the scene on North Ninth, Johnson shot at them, authorities said.
The officers did not return fire but ordered Johnson to drop his gun, police said. He complied and was taken into custody. Police said Johnson was not injured during the incident and there is no further threat to the public.
"I can't say enough about how proud I am of our officers and dispatchers for their actions during this incident," said Lt. Trent Whitney, the Pocatello police shift commander on Saturday night.
Police temporarily shut down the 600 block of North Ninth between East Bridger and East Hayden streets while they conducted their investigation into the incident.
Police said they believe Johnson recently moved to Pocatello and it's not clear what his motive was for firing his gun into the air and then at the responding officers.
The incident occurred less than two blocks from May's shooting, during which a local man armed with an AR-15 had a shootout with Pocatello police on the 900 block of East Bridger, wounding two officers before being wounded by police and taken into custody, authorities said. The officers and suspect involved in the May incident all survived their wounds.