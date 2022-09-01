Chubbuck police car

A Chubbuck police car pictured on Wednesday at the Extended Stay Pocatello motel where a man was fatally shot the night before.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

The victim from the shooting on Tuesday has been identified as 49 year of age Chubbuck resident John Walker.

The members of the Chubbuck Police Department extend our condolences to Mr. Walker’s family and friends as they process the unexpected loss of their loved one.