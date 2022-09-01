A Chubbuck police car pictured on Wednesday at the Extended Stay Pocatello motel where a man was fatally shot the night before.
The victim from the shooting on Tuesday has been identified as 49 year of age Chubbuck resident John Walker.
The members of the Chubbuck Police Department extend our condolences to Mr. Walker’s family and friends as they process the unexpected loss of their loved one.
We also extend our appreciation for the assistance from the Bannock County Coroner’s Office as well as the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office throughout this investigation.
Due to the sensitive nature of this case no further information will be able to be released.
