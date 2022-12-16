Four Dead University of Idaho

Idaho State Police Trooper Brandalyn Crapo stands guard on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at a vigil for the four University of Idaho students who were killed on Nov. 13, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho.

 Ted S. Warren - freelancer, FR171932 AP

Investigators took a moment Tuesday to reflect on the homicide investigation of four University of Idaho students who were killed in an off-campus home one month ago.

Moscow police Capt. Roger Lanier was called at home on Sunday, Nov. 13, and told the shocking news that four people had been found dead, he recounted in a video posted to the department’s Facebook page Tuesday.

