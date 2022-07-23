Michael Joseph Vaughan

This photo of 5-year-old Michael Joseph Vaughan was taken one month prior to his disappearance, according to the Fruitland Police Department.

 Fruitland Police Department Photo

FRUITLAND — Standing before the team working on the investigation and the family of Michael Vaughan, Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff provided an update on the case of the missing boy, who would now be 6 years old.

“We haven’t stopped,” Huff said. “Every day, we have unfinished business, and I’ll tell you that every day is an anniversary of the disappearance.”