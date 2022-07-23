FRUITLAND — Standing before the team working on the investigation and the family of Michael Vaughan, Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff provided an update on the case of the missing boy, who would now be 6 years old.
“We haven’t stopped,” Huff said. “Every day, we have unfinished business, and I’ll tell you that every day is an anniversary of the disappearance.”
Vaughan was reported missing on July 27, 2021, when he was 5 years old. Wednesday will be the one-year anniversary of his disappearance.
As of Friday, investigators did not have any suspects but are investigating several people of interest. Some information remains private as the criminal investigation continues.
In a Facebook post Friday afternoon, the Fruitland Police Department said it has processed over 1,000 leads in the case.
“Nearly all leads have been thoroughly reviewed and cleared as detectives evaluate each tip,” the post says. “The process is exhaustive and time intensive, but investigators believe someone will provide information to solve the case.”
Vaughan went missing from outside his home on Southwest Ninth Street. His family contacted authorities at 7:21 p.m. to report him missing. The police now suspect that Vaughan disappeared sometime between 6:40-7 p.m., a more narrow period of time.
The Fruitland Police Department has looked into vehicles and individuals around the neighborhood during this time period. A blue Dodge Avenger and a jogger were identified and investigated.
A white Honda Pilot seen nearby has yet to be identified. It might be the car of a nearby resident, but this has yet to be confirmed.
A white man in his late 20s or early 30s was spotted as well, wearing black shorts, dark shoes and a white shirt with the sleeves cut off. He has not come forward or been identified. While Huff said police would like to speak with the man, he is currently not a suspect.
Vaughan’s disappearance has not been linked to any similar cases.
Huff said the search has covered an expansive area, from septic tanks to irrigation canals with the use of drones and K-9 units.
“If we could’ve dammed the Snake River, we would have,” Huff said.
Partnering with the Homeward Bound program, semi-trucks traveling across the country will display photos of Vaughan by the end of August.
The reward for information that would aid in Vaughan’s safe return has increased to $52,992. Huff urged those who may have information to contact authorities.
“Please reach out to us,” Huff said. “No tidbit of information is too benign or too obscure.”