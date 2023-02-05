Hit and run crash

A Pocatello police SUV pictured on East Alameda Road following Sunday afternoon's hit and run crash that sent multiple people including a pregnant woman and children to the hospital.

 Idaho State Journal Photo

POCATELLO — A drunk driver is behind bars after crashing into two vehicles Sunday afternoon on a busy city street and then running from the accident scene, police said. 

A pregnant woman and children were among those injured when the suspect, driving a Nissan Titan pickup truck, crashed into a Ford pickup truck and Nissan Rogue on East Alameda Road near Yellowstone Avenue around 2:30 p.m., police said.

