POCATELLO — A local man is in jail for leaving the scene of a two-vehicle crash and then being found with meth in his pants pocket several blocks away, police said.
Corey Johnson, 50, of Pocatello, has been charged with drug possession and failing to remain at the scene of an accident, police said.
Johnson was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck around 8 p.m. Saturday when he collided with a Jeep Liberty in the area of the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and Alameda Road.
The crash left the Jeep Liberty totaled and Johnson's pickup heavily damaged, but he still managed to drive away from the scene before police arrived, authorities said.
There were multiple people in the Jeep Liberty but none of them required transport to the hospital, according to the Pocatello Fire Department.
Pocatello police immediately began to search for Johnson and caught up with him around 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of McKinley Avenue.
He told police he had been injured in the crash so he was transported via Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center, police said.
Once Johnson was treated at PMC for minor injuries he was placed under arrest for failing to remain at the accident scene and for the meth police found in his pants pocket, authorities said.
He was then booked into Bannock County Jail where he's currently being held.