The scene of Sunday evening's collision between a car and motorcycle on Hiline Road in north Pocatello. The car's driver was later charged with aggravated driving under the influence after he rear-ended a pickup truck about 30 minutes later on the same road, police said.
POCATELLO — A local man was arrested Sunday evening for aggravated driving under the influence after he struck a motorcycle and pickup truck in separate wrecks that occurred 30 minutes apart on the same busy north Pocatello street, police said.
The first crash caused by William Hurst, 38, of Pocatello, occurred around 7:10 p.m. on the 900 block of Hiline Road near Meadowbrook Lane, authorities said.
Hurst who was driving a Ford sedan with a juvenile male passenger tried to make a U-turn on Hiline and struck a motorcycle traveling on the road, police said.
The man riding the motorcycle was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries as a result of the collision, authorities said.
Hurst pulled over following the collision and cooperated with police. He and his juvenile passenger were not injured in the crash and were eventually allowed to depart the scene in the car, which was drivable despite the collision, police said.
Hurst only drove about 100 feet from the scene when he rear-ended a pickup truck traveling on Hiline, authorities said.
The crash did not result in any injuries but it caused police to further investigate to determine if Hurst was impaired.
Police said that after taking Hurst into custody it was determined he was impaired and he was subsequently charged with aggravated driving under the influence. He was also charged with misdemeanor injury to a child because of the presence of the juvenile in his car at the time of the crashes.
Police said Hurst's blood test results to determine the nature of his impairment are pending.
Hiline Road was temporarily shut down because of the crashes.
