The scene of Sunday evening's collision between a car and motorcycle on Hiline Road in north Pocatello. The car's driver was later charged with aggravated driving under the influence after he rear-ended a pickup truck about 30 minutes later on the same road, police said.

POCATELLO — A local man was arrested Sunday evening for aggravated driving under the influence after he struck a motorcycle and pickup truck in separate wrecks that occurred 30 minutes apart on the same busy north Pocatello street, police said.

The first crash caused by William Hurst, 38, of Pocatello, occurred around 7:10 p.m. on the 900 block of Hiline Road near Meadowbrook Lane, authorities said.

