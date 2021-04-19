POCATELLO — A 61-year-old local man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and resisting and obstructing police officers following a Monday morning two-vehicle crash in Pocatello, according to Idaho State Police.
The incident began to unfold around 9:20 a.m. Monday when Idaho State Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30 near Ridge Street in Pocatello.
Responding troopers located the driver of one of the vehicles, David Garfield Carringer, of Pocatello, walking down the road a short distance from the crash site, state police said. The responding officer asked Carringer to undergo a standardized field sobriety test, which he failed, state police said.
When the state trooper attempted to place Carringer under arrest for driving under the influence, he resisted and was subsequently taken to the ground, handcuffed and then transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello with minor injuries, state police said.
After being cleared at the hospital, Carringer was charged with second-offense driving under the influence, resisting and obstructing, driving without privileges and leaving the scene of accident, all misdemeanors, before being transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello where he remained incarcerated as of Monday afternoon.
The two-vehicle crash did not result in any injuries, state police said.
If convicted of all of the charges against him, Carringer faces up to three years in jail and up to to $5,000 in fines.