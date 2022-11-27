At about 2:22 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to milepost 75 of southbound Interstate 15 near Chubbuck on reports of a road rage incident after 911 dispatchers received calls from the occupants of the two involved vehicles.
Arriving troopers contacted the drivers of a silver 2004 Honda Accord and a gray 2017 Ford Explorer.
During their investigation, troopers were told that both vehicles were southbound when they approached a semi-truck from behind. The Accord changed lanes directly in front of the Explorer, passed the semi, then pulled back into the outside lane.
While overtaking the Accord, the driver of the Explorer made a hand gesture and veered toward the Accord. The driver of the Accord pulled a pistol and fired multiple rounds, striking the tires of the Explorer. Both vehicles pulled over and the drivers cooperated with the investigation.
The driver of the Accord, a 25-year-old Pocatello man, was arrested for Aggravated Assault (Idaho Code 18-905) and Unlawful Discharge of a Weapon at a Vehicle (Idaho Code 18-3317). He was booked into the Bannock County Jail.
The driver of the Explorer, a 48-year-old Ammon man, was not cited, but the incident will be forwarded to the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office for review.
No injuries were reported.
The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.