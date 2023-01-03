Ambulance
Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle versus pedestrian collision which occurred on January 3, 2023, at approximately 6:36 A.M. on westbound Interstate 84 near mile post 65.9 in Ada County.

A black Subaru Forester driven by a 52-year-old male from Hammett, Idaho, was traveling westbound on Interstate 84. A 35-year-old male from Pasco, Washington, was in the lane of travel when he was struck by the Subaru.

