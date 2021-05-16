On Sunday, May 16, 2021, at approximately 3:06 P.M., Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash southbound on Interstate 15 near milepost 83, north of Pocatello.
Audra Faulkner, 23, of Blackfoot, was driving southbound in a 2017 Jeep Renegade. Maryann Butler, 66, of Linwood, Pennsylvania, with passenger Pedro Olmo, 66, of Livingston, Montana, was also driving southbound in a 2020 Toyota Highlander.
A semi-truck made a lane change in front of Faulkner, who swerved to avoid a collision, struck the back of Butler's vehicle and rolled.
Faulkner was transported to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot by ground ambulance. All occupants were wearing seatbelts.
The right lane was blocked approximately two hours.
Idaho State Police were assisted by Bingham County Sheriff's Office, Fort Hall Police and Fire Departments, and Blackfoot Fire Department.
This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.