Highway 91 closed

Police from multiple agencies have shut down Highway 91 south of Blackfoot following a fatal officer-involved shooting.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

BLACKFOOT — A suspect is dead and two passengers in his car were injured during an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday afternoon south of Blackfoot, Idaho State Police said.

The shooting ended what had been a lengthy high-speed chase and occurred around 12:50 p.m. on Highway 91 near Interstate 15's South Blackfoot exit.

